PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

