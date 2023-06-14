PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Shares of PYPL opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15,134.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 943,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,624,000 after purchasing an additional 936,976 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

