Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PKST opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Peakstone Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

