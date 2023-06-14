Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:PKST opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
