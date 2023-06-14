PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,077 shares of company stock worth $6,786,751. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

