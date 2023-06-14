Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

