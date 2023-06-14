PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.11. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 124,164 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 859.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.