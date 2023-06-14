PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.11. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 124,164 shares traded.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
