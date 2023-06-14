PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.11. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 124,164 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 859.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

