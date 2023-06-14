Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.50.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $201.92 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

