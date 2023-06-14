Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $324.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.13.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $285.03 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

