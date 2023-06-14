Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CFO Anthony Staniak acquired 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 56.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 33.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

