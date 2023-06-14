Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RRC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. VNET Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.48.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources



Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

