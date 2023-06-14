Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

