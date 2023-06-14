Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 45,573,750 shares.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

