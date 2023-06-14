RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $1.85. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 80,912 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

