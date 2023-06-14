RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $1.85. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 80,912 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 10.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.
Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
