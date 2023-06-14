Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.