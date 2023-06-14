Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $31,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

