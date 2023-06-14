Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.