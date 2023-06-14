Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.61.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.