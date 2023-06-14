RF&L Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

AMZN stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

