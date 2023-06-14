RF&L Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,381 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 28,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,851 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $338.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.