Rio Tinto Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 6,163 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

