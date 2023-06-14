Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,808 shares of company stock worth $33,605,198 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

