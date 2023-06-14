Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

