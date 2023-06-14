Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $123,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $455.92 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $463.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.