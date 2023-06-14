Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.79.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.
In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
