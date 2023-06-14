Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

