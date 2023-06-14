Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.04

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and traded as high as $151.38. Safran shares last traded at $150.44, with a volume of 991 shares.

Safran Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40.

About Safran

(Get Rating)

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.