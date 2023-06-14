Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran Price Performance

SAFRY opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

Safran Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

