SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 751,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,356 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $210,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $229.53 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $218.61 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

