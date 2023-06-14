Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296,140 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.4% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

SLB stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

