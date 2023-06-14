Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.41

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.41 and traded as high as C$17.50. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 34,106 shares traded.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00. Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

