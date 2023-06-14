ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114,020 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $51,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $554.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $563.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.83.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.