Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.03

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.03 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.75 ($0.13). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,354,978 shares traded.

Shanta Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.03.

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

