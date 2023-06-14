Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

