Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.58.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

SHW opened at $247.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.99. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $72,375,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

