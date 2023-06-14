Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Expands By 56.7%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLLF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ACLLF opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. ATCO has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $38.85.

ATCO Increases Dividend

About ATCO

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3556 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

