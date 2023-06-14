Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rises By 41.8%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
ENN Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
XNGSY opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.
ENN Energy Increases Dividend
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENN Energy (XNGSY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.