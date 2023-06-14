Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rises By 41.8%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

ENN Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

XNGSY opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

About ENN Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9934 per share. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

See Also

