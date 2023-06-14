Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Rises By 66.7%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
EV Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of YECO stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
EV Biologics Company Profile
