Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Rises By 66.7%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

EV Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of YECO stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Get EV Biologics alerts:

EV Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.