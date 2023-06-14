Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Declines By 85.7%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Down 6.0 %

NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

