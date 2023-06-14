Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Drops By 35.5%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wal-Mart de México Cuts Dividend

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

