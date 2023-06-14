Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Drops By 35.5%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wal-Mart de México Cuts Dividend
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.