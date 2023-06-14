Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Grows By 57.0%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,400 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 509,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.1 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

