Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Expands By 49.1%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,700 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,457.0 days.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.73. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

