Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Expands By 49.1%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,700 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,457.0 days.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.73. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
