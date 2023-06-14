Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Expands By 3,292.3%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 3,292.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. Yankuang Energy Group has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $44.98.

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

