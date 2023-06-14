Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Expands By 1,575.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.43.
Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.