Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Expands By 1,575.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

About Yue Yuen Industrial

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3959 dividend. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

