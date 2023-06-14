Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Increases By 69.2%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Z alerts:

Z Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Z has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.