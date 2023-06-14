Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Grows By 35.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 671,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,818.8 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.53. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,140.99% and a negative return on equity of 164.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

