Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Increases By 60.0%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZURVY opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 27.43 and a quick ratio of 27.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.67.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

