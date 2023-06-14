Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMMNY. HSBC downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.13) in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

