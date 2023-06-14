Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.31. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 9,340 shares trading hands.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

About Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

