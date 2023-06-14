Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.31. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 9,340 shares trading hands.
Socket Mobile Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.
Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
