SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SOFI stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

