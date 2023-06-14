SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.32

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.32 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.05 ($0.24). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 18.78 ($0.23), with a volume of 3,707,725 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get SolGold alerts:

SolGold Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.18. The company has a market cap of £564 million, a P/E ratio of -1,878.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolGold

About SolGold

In other SolGold news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 20,000 shares of SolGold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21), for a total value of £3,400 ($4,254.25). Company insiders own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.