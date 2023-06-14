Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $374.37

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.37 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.00). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.02), with a volume of 47,294 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £179.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Ellis purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £29,120 ($36,436.44). Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

